Major Averages Falling To New Lows For The Session

(RTTNews) - After moving moderately lower early in the session, stocks have seen some further downside over the course of the trading session on Friday. The major averages have slid more firmly into negative territory, more than offsetting yesterday's modest gains.

In recent trading, the major averages have fallen to new lows for the session. The Dow is down 147.93 points or 0.6 percent at 26,877.95, the Nasdaq is down 86.12 points or 1.1 percent at 8,070.73 and the S&P 500 is down 14.12 points or 0.5 percent at 2,983.83.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflects concerns about the global economic outlook following disappointing Chinese data.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed China's economy grew at the slowest rate in nearly three decades in the third quarter, raising pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus.

China's GDP grew 6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter after rising 6.2 percent in the second quarter. This was the slowest growth since the early 1990s. Growth was forecast to slow marginally to 6.1 percent.

Stocks saw further downside following the release of a Conference Board report showing an unexpected drop by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of September.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index edged down by 0.1 percent in September after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in August.

Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board, said the drop by the index reflected weaknesses in the manufacturing sector and the interest rate spread, which were only partially offset by rising stock prices and a positive contribution from the Leading Credit Index.

"The LEI reflects uncertainty in the outlook and falling business expectations, brought on by the downturn in the industrial sector and trade disputes," said Ozyildirim.

He added, "Looking ahead, the LEI is consistent with an economy that is still growing, albeit more slowly, through the end of the year and into 2020."

Lingering uncertainty about a possible U.S.-China trade deal and questions about the Brexit deal getting through parliament are also weighing on the markets.

Sector News

Software stocks have shown a significant move to the downside over the course of the session, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index down by 2.1 percent.

The software index continues to pull back after ending Tuesday's trading at its best closing level in well over two months.

Considerable weakness has also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent drop by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Tobacco, computer hardware and biotechnology stocks are also seeing notable weakness on the day, while banking stocks have moved to the upside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Friday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and edged up by 0.2 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher after initially showing a lack of direction. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.9 basis points at 1.738 percent.

