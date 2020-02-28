Major Asia-Pacific Markets Tumble into Correction Territory; Investors Brace for Chinese PMI Reports

Asia-Pacific shares tumbled on Friday with China’s Shenzhen stocks diving nearly 5%, as investors feared the coronavirus might develop into a pandemic and trigger global recession. Investors continued to brace for an impact on economic growth with global shares heading for the worst week since the financial crisis in 2008.

On Friday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index settled at 21142.96, down 805.27 or -3.67%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed at 26129.93, down 648.69 or -2.42% and South Korea’s KOSPI Index finished at 1987.01, down 67.88 or -3.30.

In China, the Shanghai Index settled at 2880.30, down 111.03 or -3.71% and in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 Index closed at 6441.20, down 216.70 or -3.25%.

Coronavirus Update

New infections rapidly spread around the world with countries stockpiling medical supplies and preparing emergency responses, shattering hopes that the epidemic would be contained to China and economic activity would return to normal, Reuters said.

China to Release Key Economic Data This Weekend

While the markets are closed over the weekend, China will release reports on February Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI. The data is expected to show activity in in China’s manufacturing sector in February probably shrank at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed, as the epidemic took an excruciating economic toll on Chinese factories. Analysts estimate Manufacturing PMI at 45.1, down from 50.0 and Non-Manufacturing PMI at 51.4, down from 54.1.

Steep Losses in China after Stimulus Effect Wears Off

The global stock market rout knocked mainland Chinese shares lower, which have been relatively well supported this month, as new coronavirus cases in the country fell and Beijing doled out measures to shore up economic growth.

The CSI300 Index of Shanghai and Shenzhen shares dropped 2.9%, on track for its first weekly loss in three.

“Economic troubles outside China, especially in the U.S., could hurt the Chinese economy. Foreign investors, who were buying Chinese shares after the Lunar New Year holidays, have become a net seller since late last week,” said Wang Shenshen, senior equity strategist at Mizuho Securities. “Their selling might have intensified today.”

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.