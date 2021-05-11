Commodities
AAL

Major airline CEOs call for summit to speed UK-US travel

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

The chief executives of major U.S. and UK and passenger airlines on Tuesday called for a summit with the two governments to speed the reopening of transatlantic travel.

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The chief executives of major U.S. and UK and passenger airlines on Tuesday called for a summit with the two governments to speed the reopening of transatlantic travel.

"The airline industry needs adequate lead time to establish a plan for restarting air services, including scheduling aircraft and crews for these routes as well as for marketing and selling tickets," said the letter signed by the CEOs of American Airlines AAL.O , Delta Air Lines DAL.N, United Airlines UAL.O, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and JetBlue Airways JBLU.O.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL DAL UAL JBLU

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

    Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular