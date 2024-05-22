Maiyue Tech Unveils Plans for AI Computing Power Center

Maiyue Technology Limited (HK:2501) has released an update.

Maiyue Technology Limited has announced its intention to join forces with two other parties to build an artificial intelligence computing power center in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. The project, which aligns with China’s action plan for high-quality computing power infrastructure development, is designed to bolster AI and digital transformation across various sectors. While the initial agreement outlines the collaborative vision, it is not yet legally binding, and further developments will be communicated pending a formal agreement.

