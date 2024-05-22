News & Insights

Stocks

Maiyue Tech Unveils Plans for AI Computing Power Center

May 22, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maiyue Technology Limited (HK:2501) has released an update.

Maiyue Technology Limited has announced its intention to join forces with two other parties to build an artificial intelligence computing power center in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. The project, which aligns with China’s action plan for high-quality computing power infrastructure development, is designed to bolster AI and digital transformation across various sectors. While the initial agreement outlines the collaborative vision, it is not yet legally binding, and further developments will be communicated pending a formal agreement.

For further insights into HK:2501 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.