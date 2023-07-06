News & Insights

Commodities

Maison Sara Chraibi shows geometric patterns in haute couture lineup in Paris

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

July 06, 2023 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Maison Sara Chraibi presented a sculptural lineup of garments with elaborate, geometric patterns on Thursday, the final day of Paris haute couture week.

The sound of a galloping horse announced the arrival of the models. They walked out very slowly allowing the audience a close look at the elaborate garments, their spiky gold heels crunching on a gravel runway in a school yard on the Left Bank in Paris.

The first looks were long ivory dresses with hooded capes that puffed out at the back, or with oversized sleeves.

Embroidered embellishments were key stylistic features, taking the form of diamond patterns on bustiers and rows of braids that framed an open back.

The designer, who is based in Rabat, said she dresses women for important occasions, describing her namesake label as carrying "a certain rigour" in addition to its extravagant nature.

Previous work as an architect taught her to consider all angles, as seen in the details on the backs of the garments.

"It's like a building where you look at it from all sides," said Chraibi, after the show.

It was her second outing as a guest on the Paris haute couture calendar, which includes leading luxury houses like Chanel, Dior and Giorgio Armani Prive.

Other guest presenters this season were Juana Martin from Spain and Imane Ayissi, who was born in Cameroon.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Josie Kao)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.