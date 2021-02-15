US Markets

Maire Tecnimont teams up with Essential Energy for biorefinery in South America

Federica Urso Reuters
A subsidiary of Italy's Maire Tecnimont will execute the front-end engineering design for biofuels producer Essential Energy USA Corp for a potential biorefinery in South America, the Italian industrial group said in a statement on Monday.

Maire Tecnimont said the subsidiary, NextChem, has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Essential Energy for the construction of the refinery and will become the project's exclusive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, subject to a final investment decision.

The biorefinery, which is expected to come into operation in 2023, will reach a capacity of 200,000 tonnes per year of "high-quality renewable diesel from advanced bio-feedstocks non in competition with food", Maire added.

