Maire Tecnimont, Macquarie to launch energy transition platform in Europe

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont MTCM.MI and Macquarie Capital have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a platform to develop and operate energy transition projects across Europe, the two companies said on Friday.

Maire and Macquarie Capital, a unit of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group MQG.AX, said in a joint statement the platform would focus on a broad range of sectors from chemical recycling to hydrogen production.

The platform will be part of a newly incorporated holding company in which Macquarie Capital will hold 80% and Maire unit MET Development the remaining 20%.

(Reporting By Federica Urso; Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Jan Harvey)

