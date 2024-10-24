Maire S.p.A. Releases Interim Financial Report

MaireTecnimont SpA (IT:MAIRE) has released an update.

Maire S.p.A., a leading technology and engineering group focused on the energy transition, has made its Interim Financial Report as of September 30, 2024, publicly available. The company, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, operates in 45 countries and employs over 9,300 people, providing sustainable solutions through various business lines.

For further insights into IT:MAIRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.