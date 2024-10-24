News & Insights

Maire S.p.A. Releases Interim Financial Report

October 24, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

MaireTecnimont SpA (IT:MAIRE) has released an update.

Maire S.p.A., a leading technology and engineering group focused on the energy transition, has made its Interim Financial Report as of September 30, 2024, publicly available. The company, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, operates in 45 countries and employs over 9,300 people, providing sustainable solutions through various business lines.

