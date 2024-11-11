Maire S.p.A. Proposes Enhanced Voting Rights

MaireTecnimont SpA (IT:MAIRE) has released an update.
Maire S.p.A. plans to enhance its voting rights mechanism as part of a strategy to attract long-term investors and support its growth amid a complex market environment. The upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will vote on amending the company’s by-laws to allow for increased voting rights, potentially granting up to 10 votes per share. This change aims to fortify a stable and diversified shareholder base in alignment with the company’s industrial and sustainability objectives.
