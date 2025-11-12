Mainz Biomed To Present Flagship Product, ColoAlert, At MEDICA 2025

(RTTNews) - Mainz Biomed N.V., (MYNZ) a molecular genetics diagnostics company, specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced its upcoming participation in MEDICA 2025, one of the world's leading healthcare trade shows, taking place from November 17 to 20, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The company will present its flagship product ColoAlert, a non-invasive, stool-based screening test for early detection of colorectal cancer, along with updates on its anticipated development milestones.

ColoAlert is a molecular stool-based screening test designed for the early detection of Colorectal cancer (CRC).

The test combines advanced DNA biomarker analysis with traditional fecal immunochemical testing (FIT), offering a highly accurate, non-invasive, and user-friendly alternative to colonoscopy.

ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe. Notably, the test received regulatory approval from Swissmedic in Switzerland on August 13, 2025, further expanding its European footprint.

The product is undergoing further clinical validation in the eAArly DETECT 2 study, a clinical trial designed to evaluate the performance and diagnostic accuracy of ColoAlert in detecting early CRC. This study serves as a precursor to its pivotal FDA trial for U.S. regulatory submission.

Mainz Biomed is actively preparing for this pivotal study, with eAArly DETECT 2 expected to generate the necessary clinical evidence to support the future FDA filing. The company anticipates submitting its application in late 2025 or early 2026, pending trial outcomes.

At MEDICA 2025, the company will also showcase updates on its pipeline, including PancAlert, a blood-and-stool- based screening test for early-stage pancreatic cancer.

MYNZ has traded in the range of $0.18 to $8.2 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $1.30, down 1.52%.

