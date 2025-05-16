Mainz Biomed Plans Interim Readout For EAArly DETECT 2 CRC Study

(RTTNews) - Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) on Friday announced plans to provide an interim readout of its ongoing eAArly DETECT 2 clinical study by the end of summer 2025.

The study is evaluating the company's next-generation colorectal cancer or CRC screening test, which integrates proprietary mRNA biomarkers, an AI-developed algorithm, and a FIT test across a population of approximately 2,000 average-risk patients.

Mainz Biomed expects to complete enrollment in the second half of 2025 and report top-line results in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Results from the study are intended to support the design of ReconAAsense, the company's U.S. pivotal trial set to begin in 2026.

The test aims to detect both early-stage CRC and advanced adenomas — precancerous lesions that, if found early, can help prevent the progression to colorectal cancer.

Mainz's mRNA biomarkers, acquired from Sherbrooke University in 2022, have demonstrated strong potential in identifying treatable early-stage CRC and curable precancerous polyps.

CEO Guido Baechler said the company is excited about the progress and looks forward to updating stakeholders this summer. He emphasized the clinical significance of detecting advanced lesions early to help reduce global cancer mortality.

Mainz Biomed is a molecular genetics diagnostics company with operations in Berkeley, California, and Mainz, Germany. Its flagship product, ColoAlert, is marketed in Europe and designed for early detection of colorectal cancer. The company is also developing PancAlert, a test for pancreatic cancer.

Currently, MYNZ is trading at $2.42, up by 5.89 percent on the Nasdaq.

