Mainz Biomed Partners with labor team w ag to Launch ColoAlert® Colorectal Cancer Screening Test in Switzerland

Mainz Biomed partners with labor team to launch DNA-based ColoAlert® colorectal cancer screening in Switzerland, enhancing early detection efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Mainz Biomed N.V. has announced a strategic partnership with labor team w ag, a leading Swiss diagnostic laboratory, to introduce ColoAlert®, a DNA-based colorectal cancer screening test, to the Swiss market for the first time. This collaboration marks Mainz Biomed's entry into Switzerland and aims to enhance early detection of colorectal cancer, which remains a significant health challenge with thousands of new cases diagnosed annually in the country. By leveraging Mainz Biomed’s expertise in molecular diagnostics and labor team's established laboratory services, the partnership seeks to improve access to reliable cancer screening, contributing to public health initiatives aimed at reducing colorectal cancer mortality. The ColoAlert® test will be rolled out through labor team's network of healthcare providers starting in spring 2025, further expanding Mainz Biomed's presence in the European healthcare market.

Potential Positives

Mainz Biomed has established a strategic partnership with labor team w ag, enhancing its market presence in Switzerland, a critical step for its growth in Europe.

The introduction of ColoAlert®, the first DNA-based colorectal cancer screening test in Switzerland, addresses a significant public health need and offers a transformative opportunity for early detection in a high-incidence cancer.

This partnership aligns Mainz Biomed with national health efforts to reduce colorectal cancer mortality, thereby supporting public health initiatives.

The collaboration leverages Mainz Biomed's advanced diagnostic technology and labor team’s established reputation in laboratory services, increasing accessibility to reliable cancer screening options in Switzerland.

Potential Negatives

Introduction of ColoAlert® in Switzerland may signal that Mainz Biomed is seeking new markets due to insufficient growth in existing ones, which could indicate underlying issues in their core business performance.

Dependence on a partnership with labor team w raises concerns about potential vulnerabilities in their market position and the impact of labor team's performance on ColoAlert®'s success.

Forward-looking statements include risks that could significantly affect the future performance of the company, highlighting uncertainties around their growth projections and operational execution.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Mainz Biomed and labor team w ag?

Mainz Biomed has partnered with labor team w ag to introduce the ColoAlert® colorectal cancer screening test in Switzerland.

What is ColoAlert®?

ColoAlert® is a DNA-based colorectal cancer screening test designed for early detection and prevention of CRC.

When will ColoAlert® be available in Switzerland?

The ColoAlert® test will be available through labor team’s network of healthcare providers starting in spring 2025.

Why is colorectal cancer screening important?

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common preventable cancers, and early detection significantly improves survival rates.

How does this partnership benefit public health?

This collaboration aims to increase screening participation rates and reduce colorectal cancer-related mortality in Switzerland.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MYNZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $MYNZ stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today a strategic partnership with labor team w ag (“labor team”), a renowned diagnostic laboratory based in Goldach, Switzerland. This collaboration introduces ColoAlert



®



, a DNA-based colorectal cancer (CRC) screening test to the Swiss market for the very first time, marking Mainz Biomed’s initial footprint in Switzerland.





CRC remains one of the most common yet preventable forms of cancer worldwide. In Switzerland, thousands of new cases are diagnosed annually, underscoring the urgent need for early detection and prevention. The introduction of a DNA-based CRC screening test offers a transformative opportunity to increase participation rates and ensure early detection, aligning with national efforts to reduce CRC-related mortality and improve population health outcomes.





The new partnership combines Mainz Biomed’s expertise in DNA-based diagnostics with labor team w’s strong track record in delivering high-quality laboratory services. Together, the companies will provide a state-of-the-art CRC screening test to individuals across Switzerland.





“We are thrilled to partner with labor team to bring this innovative CRC screening solution to the Swiss market,” said Guido Baechler, CEO of Mainz Biomed. “By integrating our cutting-edge technology into labor team’s trusted diagnostic services, we aim to empower individuals with accessible and reliable cancer screening options, ultimately advancing public health.”





Alain Cahen, CEO of labor team, adds “the introduction of ColoAlert



®



on the Swiss market continues to position labor team as the top innovator of private laboratories, helping more patients access reliable diagnostic tools in key disease areas such as colon cancer screening.





This partnership also marks an important milestone for Mainz Biomed, further expanding its presence in the European market with its flagship product ColoAlert



®



, the first DNA-based CRC screening test in Europe. It aligns with the growing demand for personalized healthcare solutions that prioritize early intervention and prevention.





The DNA-based CRC screening test will be available through labor team w´s extensive network of healthcare providers starting in the spring 2025.









Please visit Mainz Biomed’s official website for investors at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information









Please follow us to stay up to date:









LinkedIn













X (Previously Twitter)













Facebook











About Mainz Biomed NV







Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert



®



, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert



®



is marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit





mainzbiomed.com







or follow us on







LinkedIn







,







Twitter







and







Facebook







.









About labor team







labor team w ag, based in Goldach in the canton of St Gallen, is one of Switzerland's leading private medical laboratories. Established in 2001 and run by medical professionals, it is now the fourth largest laboratory in Switzerland, with over 300 employees. labor team is one of the few laboratories that serves the whole of Switzerland. It provides professional services for disease prevention, diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of illnesses. The company covers every aspect of laboratory medicine and pathology. It performs medical tests and analyses in a state-of-the-art central laboratory, resulting in top quality services, a high level of flexibility and fast turnarounds.





For more information, visit:



www.laborteam.ch









For media inquiries







MC Services AG





Anne Hennecke/Simone Neeten





+49 211 529252 22









mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu











For investor inquiries, please contact







ir@mainzbiomed.com















Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 9, 2024. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.