Mainz Biomed Partners with CARE Diagnostica to Enhance Colorectal Cancer Screening in Germany

Mainz Biomed collaborates with CARE to enhance early colorectal cancer detection with the ColoAlert® test in Germany.

Quiver AI Summary

Mainz Biomed N.V. has announced a collaboration with CARE diagnostica Laborreagenzien GmbH to enhance cancer screening services in Germany. This partnership will integrate Mainz Biomed's ColoAlert® test, which employs molecular genetic analysis to improve early detection of colorectal cancer, into CARE's existing screening programs that utilize the fecal immunochemical test (FIT). This cooperation is aimed at expanding the availability of the ColoAlert® test to at-risk populations, aligning with the growing demand for personalized medical solutions focused on early intervention. The collaboration takes effect immediately and supports Mainz Biomed's goals for broader distribution in the German market.

Potential Positives

Mainz Biomed's collaboration with CARE enhances the distribution of its ColoAlert® test, expanding access to early cancer detection in the German market.

This partnership aligns with the growing demand for personalized screening solutions, indicating a potential increase in market share and revenue.

The inclusion of ColoAlert® in CARE's screening concepts underscores the test's efficacy and credibility, potentially boosting investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Collaboration with CARE does not guarantee successful market penetration or sales growth in the German market for ColoAlert®, which may lead to investor concerns about the efficacy of the partnership.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements may signal a lack of confidence in meeting future projections, potentially affecting investor sentiment negatively.

The ongoing FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval indicates that the company has not yet achieved a significant milestone in the key market, raising questions about the timelines and success of its product candidates.

FAQ

What is the main focus of Mainz Biomed's collaboration with CARE?

The collaboration aims to enhance cancer screening services, particularly by including the ColoAlert® test for early detection.

How does ColoAlert® improve cancer detection rates?

ColoAlert® uses molecular genetic analysis of stool biomarkers via PCR, significantly increasing the detection rate in early-stage cancer.

What is the significance of the FIT in this partnership?

FIT is a widely used fecal immunochemical test that is being expanded with the ColoAlert® test for risk groups.

Where is Mainz Biomed currently marketing ColoAlert®?

ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates, aiming to improve early colorectal cancer detection.

How can investors learn more about Mainz Biomed?

Investors can visit Mainz Biomed’s official website at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information and updates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MYNZ Analyst Ratings

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MYNZ Data Alerts

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYNZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MYNZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYNZ forecast page.

Full Release



BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company“), a diagnostics company specializing in the early detection of cancer, today announced a collaboration with CARE diagnostica Laborreagenzien GmbH (“CARE”).





CARE is currently working with more than 15 statutory health insurance companies as part of special online-based screening concepts based on the widely used fecal immuniochemical test (FIT). Thanks to the cooperation with Mainz Biomed, the range of services for risk groups can now be expanded to include the ColoAlert



®



test, which uses molecular genetic analysis of biomarkers in stool using PCR to increase the detection rate, particularly in the early stages of the disease.





The cooperation comes into effect immediately and supports Mainz Biomed in further expanding the distribution of ColoAlert



®



in the German market. It is in line with the growing demand for personalized screening solutions that focus on early intervention.









Please visit Mainz Biomed’s official website for investors at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information













Please follow us to stay up to date:









LinkedIn













X (Previously Twitter)













Facebook















About Mainz Biomed NV







Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert



®



, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert



®



is marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit





mainzbiomed.com





or follow us on





LinkedIn







,







Twitter





and





Facebook







.









About CARE diagnostica Laborreagenzien GmbH







CARE diagnostica Laborreagenzien GmbH stands for quality and pioneering decisions in the field of colorectal cancer screening in Germany for over 40 years. Further information can be found under



carediag.de



.







For media inquiries







MC Services AG





Maximilian Schur / Simone Neeten





+49 211 529252 20









mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu















For investor inquiries, please contact







ir@mainzbiomed.com















Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2025. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.