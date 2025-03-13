Mainz Biomed Licenses MRNA Biomarkers For Non-Invasive Pancreatic Cancer Screening Test

(RTTNews) - Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in early cancer detection, announced Thursday that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Liquid Biosciences for a portfolio of novel mRNA biomarkers aimed at the non-invasive detection of pancreatic cancer through a blood test.

The biomarkers, identified using Liquid's EMERGE platform, demonstrated a 95% sensitivity and 98% specificity in detecting pancreatic cancer across multiple study cohorts.

These promising results have the potential to position Mainz Biomed's test as the most accurate and robust screening test for pancreatic cancer.

Mainz Biomed is now preparing to jointly develop the test with Liquid, focusing on enhancing commercial assays, refining algorithms, and preparing for potential FDA applications.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Mainz Biomed's PancAlert program, providing a groundbreaking opportunity for early detection and diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult cancers to treat.

MYNZ is trading at $4.77 down by 2.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.