News & Insights

BioTech
MYNZ

Mainz Biomed Licenses MRNA Biomarkers For Non-Invasive Pancreatic Cancer Screening Test

March 13, 2025 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in early cancer detection, announced Thursday that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Liquid Biosciences for a portfolio of novel mRNA biomarkers aimed at the non-invasive detection of pancreatic cancer through a blood test.

The biomarkers, identified using Liquid's EMERGE platform, demonstrated a 95% sensitivity and 98% specificity in detecting pancreatic cancer across multiple study cohorts.

These promising results have the potential to position Mainz Biomed's test as the most accurate and robust screening test for pancreatic cancer.

Mainz Biomed is now preparing to jointly develop the test with Liquid, focusing on enhancing commercial assays, refining algorithms, and preparing for potential FDA applications.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Mainz Biomed's PancAlert program, providing a groundbreaking opportunity for early detection and diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult cancers to treat.

MYNZ is trading at $4.77 down by 2.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MYNZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.