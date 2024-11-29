Mainz Biomed Initiates Reverse Stock Split Amid Nasdaq Challenge

Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) has released an update.

Mainz Biomed announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split to maintain its Nasdaq listing, aiming to boost its stock price and attract investors. The reverse split, effective December 3, 2024, will adjust the trading price of its shares but leave shareholder ownership percentages unchanged. This move comes after failing to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price and stockholders’ equity requirements.

