Mainz Biomed Initiates Feasibility Study Of PancAlert Blood Test For Pancreatic Cancer Detection

(RTTNews) - Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ), on Tuesday, announced the launch of a feasibility study as part of its PancAlert project, which is focused on developing a non-invasive blood-based screening test for the early detection of pancreatic cancer.

The study follows earlier discovery-phase results conducted in partnership with Liquid Biosciences, which showed that the test could achieve 95% sensitivity and 98% specificity in detecting pancreatic cancer through blood samples.

In this next phase, Mainz Biomed will work with Crown Bioscience to verify the performance of its selected mRNA biomarker panel and machine learning-based algorithm using real clinical blood samples.

The goal is to assess the test's robustness, reproducibility, and diagnostic accuracy under controlled lab conditions.

This feasibility effort will help determine the clinical potential of the current biomarker panel and guide further development.

Pending positive outcomes, the company plans to move forward with a larger validation study in preparation for future regulatory submissions, including a potential FDA filing.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancer types, largely due to late-stage diagnoses. Mainz Biomed's PancAlert is part of a broader mission to deliver accessible, early-detection molecular diagnostics in cancer types with limited or no current screening tools.

Mainz Biomed's existing product, ColoAlert, is already marketed in Europe and the UAE for colorectal cancer detection and is currently in a pivotal FDA study for U.S. approval.

Currently, MYNZ is trading at $2.10, up by 2.37 percent on the Nasdaq.

