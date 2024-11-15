Mainz Biomed Considers Reverse Stock Split for Nasdaq Compliance

Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) has released an update.

Mainz Biomed N.V. held an extraordinary general meeting where key proposals, including a reverse stock split, were approved. The reverse stock split aims to boost the company’s share price to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirements. This proactive measure seeks to secure Mainz Biomed’s continuous listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

