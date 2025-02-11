Mainz Biomed Collaborates with GANZIMMUN Diagnostics to Launch Enhanced ColoAlert Colorectal Cancer Screening Test in Germany

Mainz Biomed and GANZIMMUN launch enhanced ColoAlert colorectal cancer screening test, improving early detection and accessibility in Germany.

Mainz Biomed N.V. has announced the official launch of the enhanced ColoAlert colorectal cancer screening test by its partner, GANZIMMUN Diagnostics, available to patients in Germany starting January 2025. This new version features advanced technology, including a proprietary DNA stabilizing buffer, to ensure accurate results regardless of sample volume. The launch aligns with Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March and aims to increase awareness and accessibility of early detection methods. In conjunction with this release, Germany has updated its national screening guidelines to promote equal access to screening for both men and women starting at age 50, thus enhancing participation in colorectal cancer prevention efforts.

Potential Positives

Launch of the enhanced ColoAlert colorectal cancer screening test in Germany, increasing access to an important diagnostic tool.

The timing of the launch coincides with Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, enhancing public awareness and education on early detection.

The collaboration with GANZIMMUN Diagnostics strengthens Mainz Biomed's market presence and emphasizes their commitment to innovation in cancer prevention.

Germany's updated national screening program promoting equal access for gender-based discrepancies aligns with Mainz Biomed's goals, potentially increasing screening rates.

Potential Negatives

The emphasis on the enhanced ColoAlert test may overshadow previous limitations or challenges faced by Mainz Biomed in the market, potentially leading to perceptions of inconsistency in product reliability.

The press release's mention of forward-looking statements introduces significant uncertainty, indicating that the company's projections might not come to fruition due to various risks, which could impact investor confidence.

The analysis of risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic hints at vulnerabilities in the company’s operations and market conditions that are beyond its control, which may concern stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the enhanced ColoAlert colorectal cancer screening test?

The enhanced ColoAlert is a new colorectal cancer screening test that offers improved accuracy and features, including a proprietary DNA stabilizing buffer.

When will the enhanced ColoAlert be available to patients?

The enhanced ColoAlert became available to patients in Germany starting January 2025, just before Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March.

How does the ColoAlert improve colorectal cancer screening?

ColoAlert delivers accurate results across varying sample volumes, enhancing the screening process and accessibility for patients.

What significance does March hold for colorectal cancer awareness?

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a global initiative that highlights the importance of early detection in preventing colorectal cancer.

Who is partnering with Mainz Biomed for this launch?

Mainz Biomed has partnered with GANZIMMUN Diagnostics to launch the enhanced ColoAlert screening test for improved colorectal cancer detection.

Full Release



BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, is pleased to share that its partner, GANZIMMUN Diagnostics, has officially launched the enhanced ColoAlert colorectal cancer (CRC) screening test. Starting this January, patients across Germany can access this new version of the Company’s screening test, in time for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March.





First introduced by Mainz Biomed in mid-2024, the enhanced ColoAlert features state-of-the-art advancements, including a proprietary DNA stabilizing buffer, to deliver accurate results even with varying sample volumes.





This collaborative launch reaffirms both companies’ shared dedication to advancing colorectal cancer prevention through innovation and accessibility. “This milestone brings us closer to our mission of improving colorectal cancer prevention and detection,” said Tarrin Khairi-Taraki, VP Commercial Operations at Mainz Biomed. “We are thrilled to support GANZIMMUN in making this pioneering test available to patients at such a critical time for cancer awareness.”







Boosting Awareness and Accessibility with Unified Screening Guidelines







The launch coincides with March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a global initiative emphasizing the importance of early detection in fighting one of the most preventable cancers. This strategic timing highlights the critical role innovative diagnostics like ColoAlert play in saving lives.





Furthermore, the enhanced ColoAlert is launching at a time when awareness of colorectal cancer screening is increasing. Independently of this launch, Germany has recently updated its national screening program to ensure equal access for men and women starting at age 50, addressing prior gender-based discrepancies in risk assessment protocols. Research from the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) found no notable differences in recommended screening methods or intervals by gender, paving the way for unified practices. By simplifying the screening process and promoting equal access, the updated guidelines are expected to drive broader participation and enhance the integration of preventive measures in healthcare settings.





The collaborative launch underscores the shared dedication of Mainz Biomed and GANZIMMUN to advancing colorectal cancer diagnostics through cutting-edge innovation. This advancement empowers laboratory partners to offer a superior screening solution that aligns perfectly with current healthcare demands and trends during a pivotal time in the fight against CRC.









Please visit Mainz Biomed's official website for investors at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information





.





Please follow us to stay up to date:









LinkedIn













X (Previously Twitter)













Facebook











About GANZIMMUN Diagnostics







GANZIMMUN Diagnostics is one of the leading laboratories in Europe for preventive and complementary medicine. A multidisciplinary team comprising more than 420 employees processes approximately 5,500 laboratory orders per day under the leadership of the experienced laboratory physician, Dr. med. Patrik Zickgraf. The comprehensive diagnostic service spectrum, which includes over 4,000 laboratory parameters, includes besides the basic analytics a huge amount of innovative tests such as the ColoAlert.





To learn more, visit



https://www.ganzimmun.de/en/









About Mainz Biomed NV







Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert



®



, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert



®



is marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit





mainzbiomed.com







or follow us on







LinkedIn







,







Twitter







and







Facebook







.









For media inquiries







MC Services AG





Anne Hennecke / Simone Neeten





+49 211 529252 20









mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu











For investor inquiries, please contact







ir@mainzbiomed.com











