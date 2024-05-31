Mainz Biomed Announces AGM Success and Nasdaq Compliance Plan

News & Insights

May 31, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) has released an update.

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics diagnostic company, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, securing shareholder approval on all presented proposals, including the adoption of annual accounts and director reappointments. Additionally, the company is addressing a compliance issue with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement, being afforded a 180-day period to meet the standard to prevent delisting. Mainz Biomed is known for ColoAlert, its market-ready, non-invasive colorectal cancer test, and is advancing towards FDA approval in the U.S. while expanding its diagnostic portfolio.

