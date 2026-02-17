Mainz Biomed Announces $6 Mln Private Placement In Two Tranches To Fund Operations, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company focused on early cancer detection, announced a $6 million private placement and its strategic transactions to bolster its liquidity position and transition the business to a focus on its pancreatic cancer detection program in the U.S.

On February 13, 2026, Mainz Biomed entered into a securities purchase agreement for a $6.0 million private placement with investor David Lazar.

Following the news, MYNZ is down 8.56% at $0.73.

The financing will be completed in two tranches of $3 million each through the issuance of convertible non-redeemable preferred stock.

The first $3.0 million tranche was completed on February 13, 2026.

Upon the receipt of the required stockholder approvals, the second $3.0 million closing is expected to occur on or before April 15, 2026.

Net proceeds from the private placement are expected to be used to fund ongoing operations, address outstanding liabilities, and preserve the Mainz Biomed's ability to operate while pursuing strategic initiatives.

The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert, an early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is marketed across Europe.

Mainz product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in blood and stool samples.

In parallel, On January 14, the firm announced that it will present the results of its verification study evaluating a compact proprietary combination of blood-derived mRNA biomarkers and an AI-assisted modelling approach designed to differentiate Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma from benign conditions, including Intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms in a 30-subject cohort at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research 2026 annual meeting.

AACR conference will be held April 17 to 22, 2026, in San Diego, California.

MYNZ closed Friday's trade at $0.8, up 6.52%.

