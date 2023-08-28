News & Insights

Maintenance on Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline almost complete, Ankara says

Credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

August 28, 2023 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer and Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Maintenance operations on a pipeline that runs from Iraq's Kurdistan region to the Turkish port of Ceylan are almost complete, Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Monday.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Bayraktar said Turkey aims for the pipeline to become operational as soon as possible.

