Maintenance on Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline almost complete, Ankara says

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Maintenance operations on a pipeline that runs from Iraq's Kurdistan region to the Turkish port of Ceylan are almost complete, Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Monday.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Bayraktar said Turkey aims for the pipeline to become operational as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

