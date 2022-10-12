Maintenance on eight French nuclear reactors delayed over strike

Adds details on affected reactors

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A representative of France's FNME trade union said on Wednesday that some workers at EDF's EDF.PA nuclear plants resumed their strike over salaries, delaying maintenance work on eight reactors.

Three of the Cruas nuclear plant's reactors are affected by the strike, while two reactors at the Cattenom and Tricastin plants and one Bugey reactor have had their maintenance delayed by the strike, FNME said.

The strike is not reducing power supply at active reactors, FNME added.

FNME representative official Viginie Neumayer told Reuters the union sent a message of support to striking workers at refineries and petrol depots owned by oil giants TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Exxon Mobil XOM.N.

"The threat of requisition, which is above all a sign of government feverishness, has never demonstrated its effectiveness in getting out of this conflict," Neumayer said.

The French government started ordering staff at the Exxon Mobil fuel depot back to work following weeks of refinery strikes over pay and cost of living.

EDF did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

French nuclear availability is currently at 51% of total capacity with 26 reactors offline for maintenance. POWER/FR

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Robert Birsel and Tomasz Janowski)

