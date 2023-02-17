Maintel Holdings Says Ioan MacRae Resigns As CEO With Immediate Effect

(RTTNews) - Maintel Holdings plc (MAI.L), a provider of cloud, network and security managed services, announced Friday that Chief Executive Officer Ioan MacRae has tendered his resignation from the Company with immediate effect.

He joined the Group and the Board as Chief Executive Officer in October 2019. Prior to joining, he was Managing Director for the UK and Ireland of Avaya, a global leader in communications and he has held other senior leadership positions in the industry both within the UK and internationally.

Prior to Avaya, he was General Manager, UK, Ireland and Greece for Westcon Group. The Company intends to engage an executive search firm to assist with the process of selecting a Chief Executive Officer and will update the market in due course. In the interim period, Carol Thompson, Executive Chair will assume day-to-day responsibility.

