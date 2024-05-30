News & Insights

Mainstreet Equity Corp. Addresses Cybersecurity Breach

May 30, 2024 — 11:41 am EDT

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) has released an update.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. reported a cybersecurity incident on May 21, 2024, that affected its internal systems, though its operating platform remains unaffected. The company is working with cybersecurity experts to resolve the issue and assess any data compromise, promising to notify individuals if personal information is found to be impacted. Mainstreet Equity Corp. is renowned for providing high-quality, affordable rental units in western Canada and has a strong financial standing with assets valued at approximately CDN $3.2 billion.

