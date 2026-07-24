MainStreet Bank Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB) executives said the company delivered stronger second-quarter 2026 earnings as net interest income expanded, expenses remained controlled and loan growth continued, while management also acknowledged ongoing work to resolve classified and non-performing credit relationships.

Chairman and CEO Jeff Dick opened the earnings webcast by emphasizing the bank’s position in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan market, which he described as resilient despite periodic political and economic pressures. Dick said the region remains supported by major universities, tourism, data centers, medical facilities and Fortune 500 companies, in addition to the federal government.

“The overarching point for us is that we are in a solid, resilient market,” Dick said. He cited a median household income of $135,089, an average home listing price of $831,000 and median days on market of 30 days. He also said Federal Reserve economic data from December 2025 indicated 684,000 government employees in the D.C. metropolitan area.

Dick said MainStreet has hovered around $2.2 billion in total assets over the past two years while focusing on balance sheet management and replacing higher-cost funding. He noted that funding costs for a community bank in the Washington, D.C., market “may very well remain a little higher” than peers across the country.

Earnings, Margin and Liquidity Improve

Chief Financial Officer Alex Vari said earnings per share rose to $0.58 in the quarter, supported by more than 4% growth in net interest income. He said the bank’s net interest margin improved to 3.53%, while return on average assets and return on tangible common equity rose to 0.85% and 8.88%, respectively.

“With our third straight quarter of net interest income expansion and tight expense control, our efforts to improve core earnings quarter-over-quarter continue to bear fruit,” Vari said.

Vari said MainStreet has more than $810 million in available funding sources, with available liquidity facilities covering 42% of the deposit portfolio. He also said the bank has “effectively neutralized” interest-rate risk on the balance sheet, with 42% of the loan book at fixed rates and 58% floating or repricing after two quarters.

The bank’s reported and core net interest margins converged at 3.53% during the quarter. Vari said the margin benefited from both higher asset yields and lower funding costs, though he cautioned that deposit pressure is expected to increase slightly in the competitive D.C. market.

Looking ahead, Vari said MainStreet expects “single-digit movement” in net interest margin through the rest of the year, based on projected funding costs, loan repricing and a steady increase in average non-interest-bearing balances. In response to a question later in the call, he said the margin is expected to hold largely constant, with “a couple of basis points” of possible movement depending on unforeseen factors.

Loan Growth Led by Owner-Occupied Real Estate

Chief Lending Officer Tom Floyd said MainStreet’s loan portfolio grew 5% year-to-date, driven by its organic, relationship-focused banking model. He highlighted $97 million of growth over the past year in owner-occupied real estate, which he said reflects partnerships with local operating businesses.

Floyd said the construction portfolio includes structural protections, with 88% of construction loans having a dedicated interest reserve held at the bank. He also said most construction projects are located within 25 miles of the bank’s branch network, giving the lending team direct familiarity with the markets and assets.

MainStreet also reported momentum in government contracting. Floyd said the bank onboarded several “high-quality relationships” in the quarter, which drove a substantial increase in outstanding balances. He said the government contracting portfolio is also a source of stable core deposits. Floyd noted the addition of Oliver James to help expand that business.

Vari said MainStreet is targeting 5% to 7% loan growth for the year and expects operating costs to remain at current levels through 2026.

Credit Quality Remains a Focus

Executives said asset quality remains good overall, but they also discussed active workout efforts. Dick said the bank is working toward resolution of eight performing relationships and 13 non-performing relationships.

Floyd said MainStreet currently manages $54.4 million in classified performing loans, $61.3 million in classified non-accrual loans and $900,000 in other real estate-owned assets.

“The takeaway here is we do not sit on these relationships,” Floyd said. “We manage them aggressively with a sharp focus on maximizing recovery.”

Vari emphasized the bank’s historical loss experience, saying lifetime net charge-offs over more than two decades totaled $12.6 million. He said that record spans the Great Recession, sequestration, the COVID shock and recent rate-hike cycles.

During the question-and-answer session, Chris Marinac, identified as director of research at Brean Capital, asked whether investors should expect additional charge-offs. Dick said the bank has no losses identified at this point, adding that the two largest non-performing credits are in the court system. Management said some loss could occur as the bank works through current problem assets, but Dick said he did not expect it to be material relative to total outstandings.

Deposits, Buybacks and Capital

Vari said deposits grew quarter-over-quarter while the cost of deposits declined. He said the bank uses wholesale deposits to supplement loan growth and then seeks to backfill that funding with lower-cost core deposits.

In response to Marinac’s question on deposit opportunities, Dick said MainStreet’s branch-light model relies heavily on business bankers and operating-account relationships. He said the bank is in the process of adding more business bankers to pursue small-business customers with deeper deposit relationships.

MainStreet also continued repurchasing shares. Vari said book value per share grew 9% year-over-year, driven primarily by earnings, with additional support from strategic buybacks. The bank repurchased 207,000 shares during the quarter. Later in the call, management said the average repurchase price was $24.09 and that approximately $5 million remains under the current buyback authorization.

Dick said future buybacks are somewhat constrained by commercial real estate concentration levels, but the program remains active. He said the bank is seeking to shift more growth toward owner-occupied real estate and commercial-and-industrial lending while reducing emphasis on investor commercial real estate.

Floyd said stress testing shows the bank remains strongly capitalized even under severe hypothetical downturn scenarios, with post-stress capital ratios staying above the 7% well-capitalized regulatory threshold.

Dick closed the call by saying management will continue working to improve asset quality while maintaining performance. “We will continue to do our best to get asset quality back to where we want it to be and continue to perform at these good numbers,” he said.

About MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MNSB) is the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank, a community bank headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the financial needs of individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations. Its core focus is on building long‐term relationships within the communities it serves.

MainStreet Bank's product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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