News & Insights

Markets
MNSB

MainStreet Bancshares Slips To Loss In Q3 As Net Interest Income Down

October 28, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB, MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported Monday that its third-quarter net loss available to common shareholders was $274 thousand, compared to prior year's profit of $5.80 million.

Loss per share was $0.04, compared to profit of $0.77 a year ago.

Total interest income, however, grew to $33.59 million from last year's $31.77 million. Net interest income fell to $15.34 million from last year's $18.77 million.

Total non-interest income dropped to $886 thousand from $891 thousand a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNSB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.