MainStreet Bancshares Slips To Loss In Q3 As Net Interest Income Down

(RTTNews) - MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB, MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported Monday that its third-quarter net loss available to common shareholders was $274 thousand, compared to prior year's profit of $5.80 million.

Loss per share was $0.04, compared to profit of $0.77 a year ago.

Total interest income, however, grew to $33.59 million from last year's $31.77 million. Net interest income fell to $15.34 million from last year's $18.77 million.

Total non-interest income dropped to $886 thousand from $891 thousand a year ago.

