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MNSBP

MainStreet Bancshares' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

May 08, 2026 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: MNSBP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MNSBP was trading at a 0.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.90% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MNSBP shares, versus MNSB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MNSBP, showing historical dividend payments on MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock:

MNSBP+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Friday trading, MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: MNSBP) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MNSB) are down about 0.8%.

Also see:
 Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
 OYST shares outstanding history
 Cheap Consumer Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Services Dividend Stocks-> OYST shares outstanding history-> Cheap Consumer Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MNSBP
MNSB

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