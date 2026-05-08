MainStreet Bancshares' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of MNSBP shares, versus MNSB:
Below is a dividend history chart for MNSBP, showing historical dividend payments on MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock:
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Friday trading, MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: MNSBP) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MNSB) are down about 0.8%.
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
OYST shares outstanding history
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.