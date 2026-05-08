MainStreet Bancshares' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: MNSBP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MNSBP was trading at a 0.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.90% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MNSBP shares, versus MNSB:

Below is a dividend history chart for MNSBP, showing historical dividend payments on MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock:

In Friday trading, MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: MNSBP) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MNSB) are down about 0.8%.

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