MainStreet Bancshares Q2 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB, MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported second quarter net income to shareholders of $2.08 million or $0.27 per share compared to $6.41 million or $0.85 per share, last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income declined to $15.29 million from $19.27 million, previous year. Total other income was $873 thousand compared to $810 thousand. Analysts on average had estimated $16.16 million in revenue.

