MainStreet Bancshares Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: MNSBP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.78% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MNSBP was trading at a 4.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.29% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MNSBP, showing historical dividend payments on MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock:

In Thursday trading, MainStreet Bancshares Inc's 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: MNSBP) is currently down about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MNSB) are off about 0.7%.

