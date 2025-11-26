MainStreet Bancshares Names Alex Vari CFO As Thomas Chmelik Set To Retire

(RTTNews) - MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB), the Financial Holding Company for MainStreet Bank, Wednesday announced that it has appointed Alex Vari as its chief financial officer.

Vari will succeed Thomas Chmelik who will be retiring on December 31, but will continue to serve as the Senior Executive Vice President and Secretary of the Bank and Company through December 31, 2027.

Currently, Alex Vari is the finance chief and Executive Vice President of MainStreet Bank.

On Tuesday, MNSB shares closed at $19.43, up 3.35% on the Nasdaq.

