MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Price Target Increased by 12.90% to 26.78

The average one-year price target for MainStreet Bancshares (NasdaqCM:MNSB) has been revised to $26.78 / share. This is an increase of 12.90% from the prior estimate of $23.72 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.51 to a high of $27.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.99% from the latest reported closing price of $21.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in MainStreet Bancshares. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNSB is 0.09%, an increase of 154.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 4,709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 768K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing an increase of 33.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 53.58% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 685K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 422K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares , representing a decrease of 35.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 359K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing a decrease of 14.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 333K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 6.18% over the last quarter.

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