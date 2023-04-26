MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Declares $0.10 Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.70%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 3.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=173).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in MainStreet Bancshares. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 19.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNSB is 0.09%, a decrease of 37.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 3,486K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MainStreet Bancshares is 27.16. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $29.66. The average price target represents an increase of 32.15% from its latest reported closing price of 20.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MainStreet Bancshares is 82MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 611K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 405K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 347K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 258K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Asset Management holds 235K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MainStreet Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on February 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

