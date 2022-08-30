MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MNSB) largest shareholders are individual investors with 44% ownership, institutions own 33%

A look at the shareholders of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 44% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 33% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of MainStreet Bancshares. NasdaqCM:MNSB Ownership Breakdown August 30th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MainStreet Bancshares?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that MainStreet Bancshares does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of MainStreet Bancshares, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqCM:MNSB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 30th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 5.6% of MainStreet Bancshares shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.7% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.6% and 4.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Jeff Dick directly holds 2.7% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 22 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of MainStreet Bancshares

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$15m worth of stock in the US$175m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in MainStreet Bancshares. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 8.7%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

