MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.13 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $4.05 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $19.13 million from $19.86 million last year.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.13 Mln. vs. $4.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $19.13 Mln vs. $19.86 Mln last year.

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