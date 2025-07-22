MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.59 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $2.62 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $34.29 million from $33.44 million last year.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.59 Mln. vs. $2.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $34.29 Mln vs. $33.44 Mln last year.

