MainStreet Bancshares (FRA:5L0) Price Target Increased by 5.93% to 25.16

The average one-year price target for MainStreet Bancshares (FRA:5L0) has been revised to 25.16 / share. This is an increase of 5.93% from the prior estimate of 23.75 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.78 to a high of 28.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.11% from the latest reported closing price of 18.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in MainStreet Bancshares. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 52.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5L0 is 0.08%, a decrease of 43.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.66% to 3,899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 606K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 550K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5L0 by 47.28% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 512K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5L0 by 5.60% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 235K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5L0 by 8.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 235K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing a decrease of 16.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5L0 by 23.45% over the last quarter.

