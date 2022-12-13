Mainstream Renewable Power Signs MoU With Windport In Norway To Develop Offshore Wind Power

(RTTNews) - Mainstream Renewable Power (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) Tuesday announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Windport in Mandal, Norway.

Mainstream Renewable, majority-owned by Aker Horizons, bp and Statkraft, said the MoU is targeted to develop fixed-bottom offshore wind power at the Sørlige Nordsjø II ?license area.

The company said the consortium's approach is to drive the port's cost optimization and innovative development, whilst boosting the port's ability to service the global offshore wind industry.

The port is expected to be a 'one-stop-shop' for offshore wind port services, serving the SN2 area and the wider North Sea and global regions.

