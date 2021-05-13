MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that MMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.65, the dividend yield is 4.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMD was $22.65, representing a -1.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $23 and a 15.27% increase over the 52 week low of $19.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

