MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that MMD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMD was $22.06, representing a -3.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.89 and a 45.11% increase over the 52 week low of $15.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.