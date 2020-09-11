MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that MMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.01, the dividend yield is 4.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMD was $21.01, representing a -8.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.89 and a 38.2% increase over the 52 week low of $15.20.

