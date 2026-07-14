MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MMD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/26, MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Symbol: MMD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0675, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of MMD's recent stock price of $15.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MMD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMD's low point in its 52 week range is $14.39 per share, with $15.8155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.29.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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Further MMD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.