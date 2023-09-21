MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (MEGI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund said on September 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 25, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.47%, the lowest has been 6.39%, and the highest has been 10.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.28 (n=85).

The current dividend yield is 2.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEGI is 0.37%, an increase of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 17,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 3,848K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,020K shares, representing an increase of 21.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGI by 67.70% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,791K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEGI by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 715K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGI by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 663K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEGI by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 643K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGI by 5.11% over the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in income-producing equity securities issued by infrastructure companies, including common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and rights or warrants to buy common stocks. The Fund intends to focus on three infrastructure megatrends: (i) decarbonization, (ii) digital transformation and (iii) enhancement of aging infrastructure assets. The Fund expects to invest primarily in equity securities of companies located in a number of different countries, including the United States. The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities of infrastructure companies. The Fund will invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets at the time of purchase in the securities of issuers conducting their business activities in the infrastructure group of industries. The Fund’s Subadvisor, CBRE Clarion, defines an infrastructure company as a company that derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, the ownership, management, development, construction, renovation, enhancement, or operation of infrastructure assets or the provision of services to companies engaged in such activities. Examples of infrastructure assets include transportation assets (such as toll roads, bridges, railroads, airports, and seaports), utility assets (such as electric transmission and distribution lines, gas distribution pipelines, water pipelines and treatment facilities, and sewer facilities), energy assets (such as oil and gas pipelines, storage facilities, and other facilities used for gathering, processing, or transporting hydrocarbon products as well as contracted renewable power assets), and communications assets (such as communications towers, data centers, fiber networks, and satellites.

