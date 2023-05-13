MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (MEGI) Declares $0.11 Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.16%, the lowest has been 6.39%, and the highest has been 10.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=69).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 29.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEGI is 0.57%, an increase of 253.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.08% to 14,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 89.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGI by 1,181.53% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,818K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEGI by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEGI by 74.48% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 672K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGI by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 603K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGI by 92,983.10% over the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in income-producing equity securities issued by infrastructure companies, including common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and rights or warrants to buy common stocks. The Fund intends to focus on three infrastructure megatrends: (i) decarbonization, (ii) digital transformation and (iii) enhancement of aging infrastructure assets. The Fund expects to invest primarily in equity securities of companies located in a number of different countries, including the United States. The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities of infrastructure companies. The Fund will invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets at the time of purchase in the securities of issuers conducting their business activities in the infrastructure group of industries. The Fund’s Subadvisor, CBRE Clarion, defines an infrastructure company as a company that derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, the ownership, management, development, construction, renovation, enhancement, or operation of infrastructure assets or the provision of services to companies engaged in such activities. Examples of infrastructure assets include transportation assets (such as toll roads, bridges, railroads, airports, and seaports), utility assets (such as electric transmission and distribution lines, gas distribution pipelines, water pipelines and treatment facilities, and sewer facilities), energy assets (such as oil and gas pipelines, storage facilities, and other facilities used for gathering, processing, or transporting hydrocarbon products as well as contracted renewable power assets), and communications assets (such as communications towers, data centers, fiber networks, and satellites.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.