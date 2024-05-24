News & Insights

Stocks

Mainland Headwear Shareholders Unite at AGM

May 24, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mainland Headwear Holdings (HK:1100) has released an update.

Mainland Headwear Holdings Limited has announced the successful passage of all proposed ordinary resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, with unanimous support from voting shareholders. Key decisions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of executive and non-executive directors, and the authorization for the board to fix remuneration and to allot and issue new shares, as well as repurchase company shares.

For further insights into HK:1100 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.