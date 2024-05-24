Mainland Headwear Shareholders Unite at AGM

Mainland Headwear Holdings (HK:1100) has released an update.

Mainland Headwear Holdings Limited has announced the successful passage of all proposed ordinary resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, with unanimous support from voting shareholders. Key decisions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of executive and non-executive directors, and the authorization for the board to fix remuneration and to allot and issue new shares, as well as repurchase company shares.

