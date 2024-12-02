Mainland Headwear Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch

Mainland Headwear Holdings (HK:1100) has released an update.

Mainland Headwear Holdings has announced a delay in the dispatch of its circular regarding the renewal of a connected transaction due to additional time needed for finalizing information. The circular, originally set for dispatch by December 2, 2024, is now expected to be sent by December 10, 2024. This update comes as the company continues to work on finalizing details for its shareholders.

