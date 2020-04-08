Mainland China reports 63 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported on Thursday 63 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 62 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

Of the new cases, 61 involved travellers arriving from overseas.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,865 as of Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

