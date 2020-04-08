Mainland China reports 63 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Contributors
Ryan Woo Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Mainland China reported on Thursday 63 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 62 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported on Thursday 63 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 62 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

Of the new cases, 61 involved travellers arriving from overseas.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,865 as of Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More