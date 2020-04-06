Mainland China reports 32 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Contributors
Ryan Woo Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Huizhong Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Mainland China reported 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, down from 39 cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 81,740 as of Monday.

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, down from 39 cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

All of the new confirmed cases reported on Monday involved travellers arriving from overseas, bringing the overall number of imported infections so far to 983, the health authority said in its statement.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 81,740 as of Monday, according to the authority.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Se Young Lee and Huizhong Wu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters