Mainland China reports 19 new coronavirus cases, including 13 in Beijing

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - China's health authority reported on Thursday 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 24, up from 12 a day earlier.

Of the new infections, 13 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said, compared with seven cases a day earlier.

As of June 24, mainland China had a total of 83,449 confirmed cases.

