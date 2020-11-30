Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 18 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 30, down from 18 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement eight of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The remaining four cases were local infections reported in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to five from 17 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,542, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

