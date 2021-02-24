Mainland China, Hong Kong shares rebound; property stocks jump

Winni Zhou Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Mainland China and Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, as a strong show by property firms helped the markets recover from a sharp drop in the previous session, while investors digested news about Hong Kong raising stamp duty on stock trading.

** The stamp duty paid on listed stock trades by both buyers and sellers will be increased to 0.13% from the current 0.1% on Aug. 1.

** The hike could create some short-term negative impact on stock trading, Yang Lingxiu, chief strategist at Citic Securities, said. But, he added, economic recovery and listings of new-economy companies and some U.S.-listed Chinese firms' secondary listing would continue to attract fund inflows into Hong Kong.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 1.07% at 3,602.28, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 1.43% to 5,512.23.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 2.63% to 11,812.05, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI gained 2.15% to 30,356.40.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC added 0.4%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was up 0.56% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 0.37%​.

** Property shares were among the top gainers after some research notes by local brokerages said the valuation of the real estate sector was at a historically low level. A gauge that tracks the sector .CSI000952 jumped 9.22%.

** Aiding sentiment, Wall Street gained overnight after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low for a long time.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 1.71%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 1.62%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 3.7%​ and the CSI300 has risen 5.8%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 10%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.42% this month.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

